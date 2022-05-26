Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 295.0%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the April 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,227,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,555,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 2,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,148. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.