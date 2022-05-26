Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 66.1%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 767.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.