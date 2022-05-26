Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Decreases By 62.9%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUNU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

