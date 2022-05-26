Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 70.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJIY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.