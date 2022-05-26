Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 371.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLPEY stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
