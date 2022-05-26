Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 371.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

