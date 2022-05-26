Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Drops By 76.2%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

