Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Drops By 76.2%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
