Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 65.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HESAY opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
