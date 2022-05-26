Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 65.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HESAY opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HESAY shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,606.38) to €1,624.00 ($1,727.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,372.34) to €1,340.00 ($1,425.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,223.40) to €1,205.00 ($1,281.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,395.74) to €1,324.00 ($1,408.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.14.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

