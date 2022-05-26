Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Rises By 210.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 180,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
