Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 73.2%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.