Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Grows By 314.7%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

