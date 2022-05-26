Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Increases By 440.7%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 440.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

