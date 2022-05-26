Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Decreases By 65.9%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

