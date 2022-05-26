Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Grows By 250.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

