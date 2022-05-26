Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Grows By 250.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
