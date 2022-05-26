Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rises By 225.7%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 8,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

