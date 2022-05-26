Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declines By 73.7%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the April 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($854.26) to €805.00 ($856.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.00.

Kering stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 94,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. Kering has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

