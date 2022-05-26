Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 249.5%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KMTUY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 90,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.