Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 71.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the April 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
