Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 343.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

