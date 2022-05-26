Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 343.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
