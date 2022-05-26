Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 70.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LIXIL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $61.89.
About LIXIL (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.