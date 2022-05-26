Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 70.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LIXIL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

