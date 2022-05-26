Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Increases By 407.3%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 407.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 767,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 728,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

