Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Declines By 66.7%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Marlowe stock remained flat at $$11.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)
