Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Declines By 66.7%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Marlowe stock remained flat at $$11.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

