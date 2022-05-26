Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Increases By 218.2%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.