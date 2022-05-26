Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Drops By 73.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 88,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MURGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($356.38) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.