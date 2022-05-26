Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Drops By 73.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 88,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
