Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Decreases By 63.6%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
