Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Increases By 310.5%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 310.5% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

