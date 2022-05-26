Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Expands By 285.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,089,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

