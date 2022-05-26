Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Grows By 433.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.