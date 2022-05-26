Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Grows By 433.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
