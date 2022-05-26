Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Increases By 272.2%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NSTC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. 5,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 193,764 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $979,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

