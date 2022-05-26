Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 68.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 28,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

