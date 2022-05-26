Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 76.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
