Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 76.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

