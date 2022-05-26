Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Grows By 350.0%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It develops three lifesaving technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

