Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Expands By 214.4%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 214.4% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

