Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Increases By 436.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 436.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
