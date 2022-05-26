Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Increases By 436.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 436.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

