Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Expands By 374.6%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 374.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $812.50.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

About Pandora A/S (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.