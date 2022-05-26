Short Interest in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Increases By 339.5%

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 339.5% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

