Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Declines By 68.1%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Potash America stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,103,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,853. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

