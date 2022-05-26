Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Decreases By 66.3%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWWBF opened at 0.18 on Thursday. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.36.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

