Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Decreases By 66.3%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PWWBF opened at 0.18 on Thursday. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.36.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.