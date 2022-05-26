Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rises By 221.6%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the April 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,317,540.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $66,032.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 646,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,464 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $22.18 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

