Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Decreases By 69.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the April 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNECY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 107,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.