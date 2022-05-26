Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 1,866.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,866.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
