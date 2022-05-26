Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Expands By 300.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $679.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

