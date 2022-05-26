Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 437.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.