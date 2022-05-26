Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 437.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

