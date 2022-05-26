Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declines By 64.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Shares of SAFRF opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.
Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)
