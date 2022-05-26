Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 66.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.
SBGSF stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.