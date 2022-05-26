Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 66.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.

SBGSF stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

