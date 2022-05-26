Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Decreases By 74.6%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SCOAW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,184,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.