Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Decreases By 65.2%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SSLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Siltronic from €110.00 ($117.02) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Siltronic to €95.00 ($101.06) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Siltronic from €96.00 ($102.13) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Siltronic from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

