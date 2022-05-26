Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Rises By 312.7%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 312.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLVR stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $4,586,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

