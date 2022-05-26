Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Decreases By 61.6%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

In related news, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 5,118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,930.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

