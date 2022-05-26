Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Expands By 194.6%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.