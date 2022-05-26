Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Declines By 71.8%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,363. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.